Old chimney caused fire at famed novelist's brownstone

A deteriorated chimney caused a New Year's Eve fire at famed novelist Martin Amis' $4.6 million Brooklyn brownstone, according to the FDNY. Sixty firefighters and EMS workers responded to the Dec. 31 blaze at the Cobble Hill home Amis shares with his writer wife, Isabel Fonseca, and their two daughters.

