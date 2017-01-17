Off-duty cop, 24, arrested for drunken driving after Queens crash

An off-duty NYPD cop was busted for drunken driving after she crashed into another motorist on a Queens boulevard, police said Saturday. Cops arrested Annette Montesdeoca, 24, after responding to a crash on Cross Bay Blvd. near N. Conduit Ave. in Ozone Park around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

