Off-duty cop, 24, arrested for drunken driving after Queens crash

An off-duty NYPD cop was busted for drunken driving after she crashed into another motorist on a Queens boulevard, police said Saturday. Cops arrested Annette Montesdeoca, 24, after responding to a crash on Cross Bay Blvd. near N. Conduit Ave. in Ozone Park around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials.

