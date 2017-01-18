Obama decision to free FALN terror group leader sparks outrage
He was convicted of trying to overthrow the government, and named a leader of a terrorist group that bombed public buildings and killed people. Now, President Obama's decision to commute the sentence of FALN member Oscar Lopez Rivera has sparked outrage from terror victims.
