NYPD Seeks Suspect Seen Stabbing Teen on Subway Cell Phone Video
Investigators say around 3 p.m. Saturday, the man in this video was seen fighting with a 19-year-old passenger on a Queens-bound J train in Brooklyn. When they pulled into the Chauncey Street subway station in Bushwick, the teen made his way off the train and to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Where is my love ...
|1,443
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,977
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|DAVID27
|313,226
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|MAGA
|2,653
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|6 hr
|TRUMPTRAIN
|75
|AMERICA - Somebody's Lyin " !
|7 hr
|American Gothic G...
|3
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,703
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC