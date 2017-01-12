NYPD patrol car windows blasted out by possible BB gun attack
The officers were in uniform, sitting in their marked cruiser on Wortman Avenue by the Linden Houses in East New York. An assailant used what cops believe was a BB gun to blast out the windows of an NYPD patrol car while two officers sat inside early on Monday, police sources said.
