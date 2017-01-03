NYPD: Officers shoot, kill gunman in Brooklyn
A pair of New York City Police Department officers investigate at the scene where a fellow officer shot and killed an armed man, in the Crown Heights section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Officials said plainclothes officers confronted the man as he fired a handgun into a lounge around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
