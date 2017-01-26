NYPD employee accused of driving drunk on Staten Island
A 59-year-old NYPD employee has been accused of driving while intoxicated after the vehicle he was operating allegedly hit a parked car early on Friday morning. Dennis Puleo, 59, was arrested in the 122 Precinct at about 12:48 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|28 min
|Alex Nicole
|26,704
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|37 min
|NEMO
|1,618
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|37 min
|Paul Yanks
|42,402
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,012
|AMERICA TRUMPED ! - We will Pay for The Wall !
|1 hr
|Racist
|6
|Friends, Legislators Fight to Save NY Family's ...
|2 hr
|liam cul8r
|7
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|-Glinda-
|17,230
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|335,038
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC