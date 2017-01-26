NYPD employee accused of driving drun...

NYPD employee accused of driving drunk on Staten Island

A 59-year-old NYPD employee has been accused of driving while intoxicated after the vehicle he was operating allegedly hit a parked car early on Friday morning. Dennis Puleo, 59, was arrested in the 122 Precinct at about 12:48 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

