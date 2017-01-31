NY legislation: No tackle football le...

NY legislation: No tackle football leagues for kids under 14

Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New York lawmaker is trying again with legislation that would prohibit children 13 and younger from playing in organized tackle football leagues. Assemblyman Michael Benedetto's bill would affect both community and school leagues.

