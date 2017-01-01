New York's Times Square heats up ahead of New Year's Eve revelry

Early birds hoping to find a prime spot to experience the annual descent of the New Year's Eve ball in Times Square began to converge on Saturday, revelling in a century-old New York tradition that will unfold under an unprecedented blanket of security. As many as 2 million people, surrounded by a ring of 40-ton sand trucks and some 7,000 police, are expected to gather in the "Crossroads of the World" to watch the glittering sphere complete its midnight drop, marking the beginning of 2017.

