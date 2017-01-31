New York's Construction Boom Isn't About Manhattan Skyscrapers
When New Yorkers look at how our skyline is changing, we tend to look up at the cranes dotting Downtown Brooklyn or Manhattan's far West Side. In creating DNAinfo's 3-D map of proposed and approved construction - highlighting new buildings that have been approved by the city - we found many neighborhoods with a critical mass of new building permits for one- to four-story buildings.
