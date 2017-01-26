New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as Thousands Protest Trump's Immigration Ban
There are 9 comments on the Time story from 12 hrs ago, titled New York Muslims Encouraged By Mass Support as Thousands Protest Trump's Immigration Ban. In it, Time reports that:
People attend an afternoon rally in Battery Park to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on January 29, 2017 in New York City. Since Trump's election.
#1 11 hrs ago
Good. Give us a reason to deport you.
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 9 hrs ago
I Voted for HILLARY ?!
#3 8 hrs ago
America loves what Trump is doing.
Winnipeg, Canada
#4 8 hrs ago
STOP sending Trump Supporters to Canada to Kill Muslims.
#5 8 hrs ago
CANADA: HIDE YOUR GOATS!!!!!!!!!!
#6 8 hrs ago
Canadians have had enough of sissy boy Pee Wee Trudeau.
Winnipeg, Canada
#7 8 hrs ago
You are coming to Canada ?
#8 7 hrs ago
Why don't they take the scarfs and towels off and let their hair down, Muslim women aren't special. If my religion told me to walk around covering my body, I'd say f ck you. AND PARTY AT THE RIVER, ROCK and ROLL. AMERICA ROCKS.
#9 7 hrs ago
I am going to give Lady Liberty a complete makeover with a brand new Burka. Shell be Hawt stuff and I got billions to burn on the destruction of America. Did you hear about my recent surprise to Canada? My boy Justin has no idea what our new found friendship means to his county!
