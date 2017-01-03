New York! Jordan Peele to Curate Horr...

New York! Jordan Peele to Curate Horror Series at BAMcinematek

From Friday, February 17 to Wednesday, March 1, BAMcinA©matek presents Jordan Peele: The Art of the Social Thriller, an eclectic mix of 13 influential films hand selected by Peele. Best known as co-creator and co-star of Comedy Central's Key & Peele , actor/comedian, writer and director Jordan Peele is also a cinephile.

