New York! Jordan Peele to Curate Horror Series at BAMcinematek
From Friday, February 17 to Wednesday, March 1, BAMcinA©matek presents Jordan Peele: The Art of the Social Thriller, an eclectic mix of 13 influential films hand selected by Peele. Best known as co-creator and co-star of Comedy Central's Key & Peele , actor/comedian, writer and director Jordan Peele is also a cinephile.
|
