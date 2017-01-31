New York City police to wear body cam...

New York City police to wear body cameras under labor settlement

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

New York City and its largest police union settled on a tentative five-year labor contract on Tuesday that includes salary increases while also agreeing that all patrol officers will wear body cameras by the end of 2019. The agreement "is a big step forward for a vision of safety in which police and the community are true partners," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference with union and police officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do FOX News woman dress like hookers (Jul '15) 2 min HOME-GROWN LOSERS 201
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 6 min Retribution 181
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 8 min CuriousCouple28 648
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 9 min Nonlib 2
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 59 min Billy Ball 335,097
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 1 hr Ruby Soho 15
DEMOCRATS Sing for HILLARY ! 1 hr The Seekers 9
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr TRUMP 666 1,777
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC