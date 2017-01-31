New York City police to wear body cameras under labor settlement
New York City and its largest police union settled on a tentative five-year labor contract on Tuesday that includes salary increases while also agreeing that all patrol officers will wear body cameras by the end of 2019. The agreement "is a big step forward for a vision of safety in which police and the community are true partners," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference with union and police officials.
