Murder charge for accomplice in NYC's first homicide of 2017
A 22-year-old man captured in Pennsylvania and accused of being an accomplice in New York City's first murder of 2017 has been charged and jailed in Queens, officials said Saturday. Dreshaun Smith was ordered held without bail following a brief arraignment hearing Friday night in Queens Criminal Court, officials said.
