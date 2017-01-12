Mother of man shot dead by police returns to Queens home
The mother of a man fatally shot by cops after he threatened her with a screwdriver made a somber return to her Queens home Sunday morning. Jarzette Jacobs, 55, her brother, and two other women came back to the house on Westgate St. in Springfield Gardens hours after the deadly shooting occurred inside.
