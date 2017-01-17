More female body parts found at Bronx trash facility
The arms of an unidentified female were found Wednesday at a Bronx trash transfer facility a day after a female leg and torso were found Two arms without hands believed to have been cut from the body of an unidentified female have been found at a Bronx trash transfer facility as investigators expand their search to New Jersey. THE BRONX - The arms of an unidentified female were found Wednesday at a Bronx trash transfer facility a day after a female leg and torso were found there.
