Mom sues over son's fatal plunge at abandoned hospital :0
The mother of a Staten Island teen who died after falling down the elevator shaft of an abandoned hospital is suing the city and the owner of the property, claiming their negligence caused her son's death. New York City and the owners of the former Staten Island Hospital knew that the deserted hospital on Castleton Ave. had become a dangerous playground for kids - and didn't do anything to stop it, according to a lawsuit filed by Angela Castillo in Staten Island state court.
