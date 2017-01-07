Mom of four killed in crossfire while getting dinner for kids :0
A woman killed by stray gunfire in The Bronx was a doting mother of four whose singular mission in life was to ensure her boys became successful, the kids' devastated dad told The Post on Saturday. Cindy Diaz's quick trip from her East Tremont apartment to grab dinner for her kids at a nearby McDonald's proved fatal Friday, when she was struck at around 5:37 on Boston Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
