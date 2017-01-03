Mom arrested in murder of Queens girl...

Mom arrested in murder of Queens girl, found dead in Elmhurst, NYPD says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 18 min SweLL GirL 17,041
Madam President 42 min doomednewt 351
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr Whiny1 15,737
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr OzRitz 62,674
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Kissez8098 313,116
university copy center 4 hr Disappointed 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr De Oppresso Liber 796
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 hr jimi-yank 334,735
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,310 • Total comments across all topics: 277,618,574

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC