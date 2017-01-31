Missing Bronx mom found dead in woode...

Missing Bronx mom found dead in wooded area had throat cut

The missing Bronx mom found dead in a wooded area in upper Manhattan over the weekend had her throat slit, an autopsy revealed Monday. Joan Viau, 52,was discovered dead Saturday behind a wall lining the Hudson River Greenway near 187th St. and Chittenden Ave. six days after she vanished from her Williamsbridge home.

