Masseuse Accused of Killing Gay Club Pioneer Claims Self-Defense: Sources
The masseuse charged with strangling a popular gay-nightclub operator told detectives he was acting in self-defense after his victim got upset for having his advances rebuffed, police sources said. Daquan King, 23, told investigators he was giving Savyon "Big Ben" Zabar, 54, a massage inside Zabar's apartment on West 81st Street near Columbus Avenue on Jan. 4 when Zabar began to put his hands where they didn't belong, law-enforcement sources said.
Read more at DNAinfo.com.
