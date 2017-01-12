Martin Luther King Jr.'s Pilgrimage to Israel That Never Was
The plans for Martin Luther King Jr.'s pilgrimage were ambitious. King was slated to lead thousands of pilgrims to the Holy Land, where he would preach on the Mount of Olives and at a specially constructed amphitheater on the Sea of Galilee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: oneBLOWdrybar
|39 min
|Sylvia B
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|55 min
|Brian_G
|62,879
|Madam President
|57 min
|doomednewt
|444
|Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Mother
|79
|hey trump......we don,t want to be friends with...
|4 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|8
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|6 hr
|Paris
|1,191
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|7 hr
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|28
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC