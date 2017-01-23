MAP: See the New York Subway System, Reimagined by Instagram
Berlin-based journalist Tin Fisher and Paris-based map designer Jug Cerovic have created maps renaming subway stations after the Instagram hashtag that's most popular in their vicinity. If the MTA renamed its subway stations - like 34th Street-Herald Square after the Empire State Building, and Spring Street after the Cronut - tourists would surely ask us fewer questions.
