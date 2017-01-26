Manhattan tailor, 78, details stabbin...

Manhattan tailor, 78, details stabbing, robbery at his shop

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Apel Tamagoglu, 78, suffered a fractured skull and a punctured lung in the brutal robbery at his Manhattan tailor shop. A 78-year-old Manhattan tailor recounted for the first time Friday the savage stabbing and robbery that left his wallet empty and his shop soaked in blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 42,404
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr gabriella messer 639
Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer 3 hr Gloucester Township 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Brian_G 63,017
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 hr SweLL GirL 17,232
john gotti (May '12) 5 hr -Sprocket- 323
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr NEMO 1,623
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC