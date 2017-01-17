Manhattan partygoer killing started o...

Manhattan partygoer killing started over cigarette, suspect says

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The grisly East Side murder of a Hofstra grad started over a cigarette - and ended with his killer carving up the body in a bathtub. A court filing by one of murder suspect James Rackover's co-defendants provided a detailed accounting of the horrific Nov. 13 killing of Joseph Comunale after a night of hard partying.

