Manhattan partygoer killing started over cigarette, suspect says
The grisly East Side murder of a Hofstra grad started over a cigarette - and ended with his killer carving up the body in a bathtub. A court filing by one of murder suspect James Rackover's co-defendants provided a detailed accounting of the horrific Nov. 13 killing of Joseph Comunale after a night of hard partying.
