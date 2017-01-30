Manhattan chef may have been killed for bullying :0
A Queens man charged in the fatal stabbing of a Manhattan chef outside a karaoke bar went ballistic after the victim allegedly bullied his cousin - and he made a special trip to settle the score, police sources said Monday. James Park, 28, is believed to have traveled into Manhattan from Queens to kill Howard Chi, 33, after he received word from his cousin about the bullying, the sources said.
