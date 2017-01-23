Man Who Stabbed Teen on J Train Surre...

Man Who Stabbed Teen on J Train Surrenders to Police, NYPD Says

Alton Chesney, 46, turned himself in at an east Brooklyn stationhouse after the NYPD released video footage of him grappling with a teen on a Queens-bound J train shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, sources said. The video showed him grabbing a 19-year-old rider by the back of his jacket while waving what appears to be a sharp object.

