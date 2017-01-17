Man stabs woman, teen before shooting...

Man stabs woman, teen before shooting himself in Queens home

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A man stabbed a woman and a teen boy multiple times in a Queens home before shooting himself in the head. The suspect is not likely to survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This girl thinks she can sing watch her 21 min ojui8hjihj 1
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 33 min Fast Eddie 334,878
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 34 min Feat Eddie 42,280
Time to go? (Jun '15) 42 min ThomasA 12,977
News The spinning zone (Feb '07) 48 min The truth 3
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 1 hr Chriswong764 113
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 1 hr Goober of Glovers... 1,330
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC