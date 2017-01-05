Man shot by cops is scion of powerful...

Man shot by cops is scion of powerful New York family :0

15 hrs ago

His great grandmother is among the Big Apple's legendary newspaper publishers - the late, longtime Post owner Dorothy "Dolly" Schiff. But Patrick Allen chose a different path in life, and was shot three times by cops on Staten Island on Thursday when a night of test-firing illegal guns with a buddy went horribly wrong.

New York, NY

