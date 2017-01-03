Man found stuck in kitchen vent in Manhattan apartment
A Kips Bay woman found a bizarre surprise after hearing a crash in her kitchen early Tuesday morning -- a 30-year-old man, trapped in her kitchen vent, gasping for air. Cops and firefighters found the man, trapped inside the wall of a first-floor apartment on E. 26th St., just after midnight and took the wall apart to get him out.
