Man fatally struck in Queens hit-and-run

Man fatally struck in Queens hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A 52-year-old man was fatally struck crossing the street during a New Year's Day hit-and-run in Queens, police said. An employee at a nearby Fairfield Inn along Rockaway Blvd. and South Conduit Ave. heard the collision around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and saw what appeared to be a sports car speeding away from the crash site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PALESTINE Signs DEFENSE PACT with RUSSIA ! 3 min The Last Warrior ... 3
RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON ! 10 min The Last Warrior ... 47
Giants talk back (Dec '06) 14 min About Face 6,064
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 15 min Princess Hey 16,975
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 29 min jimi-yank 42,190
News Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6... 39 min GreatSouthbay4040 1
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 56 min Hash browns 594
jets talk back (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 13,575
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr TRUMP WEALTH UNDE... 683
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr Susanm 313,072
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,158 • Total comments across all topics: 277,518,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC