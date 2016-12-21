Man fatally struck in Queens hit-and-run
A 52-year-old man was fatally struck crossing the street during a New Year's Day hit-and-run in Queens, police said. An employee at a nearby Fairfield Inn along Rockaway Blvd. and South Conduit Ave. heard the collision around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and saw what appeared to be a sports car speeding away from the crash site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PALESTINE Signs DEFENSE PACT with RUSSIA !
|3 min
|The Last Warrior ...
|3
|RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON !
|10 min
|The Last Warrior ...
|47
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|14 min
|About Face
|6,064
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|15 min
|Princess Hey
|16,975
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|29 min
|jimi-yank
|42,190
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|39 min
|GreatSouthbay4040
|1
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|56 min
|Hash browns
|594
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|13,575
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|TRUMP WEALTH UNDE...
|683
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|Susanm
|313,072
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC