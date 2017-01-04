Man armed with knife shot to death by New York police
Authorities say a 63-year-old man has been shot and killed after he came at police officers with a large knife in Brooklyn. The shooting happened at a house in the city's Canarsie neighborhood just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday while officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person.
