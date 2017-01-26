Man accused of concealing body parts ...

Man accused of concealing body parts appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A Bronx judge Thursday dismissed the case against a man accused of hiding human remains, but he'll have to stand before another judge in Brooklyn A Bronx judge Thursday dismissed the case against a man accused of hiding human remains, but he'll have to stand before another judge in Brooklyn in connection with the same case. BROOKLYN - A Bronx judge Thursday dismissed the case against a man accused of hiding human remains, but he'll have to stand before another judge in Brooklyn in connection with the same case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Paris 1,579
mexico to withdraw from nafta leaving u.s. in t... 3 hr Where is my love ... 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Paris 63,007
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 5 hr Meth Head Paul 42,359
News Some children fearful of what a Trump presidenc... 6 hr ThomasA 8
Sexy Girl Arrest Records and Mugshots (Jul '14) 7 hr Jim 3
Gay Teens NYC (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn) (Jun '16) 8 hr empty_sockets 118
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC