Man, 88, struck and killed crossing street in Brooklyn
A motorist struck and killed an 88-year-old man as he crossed a street in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The 28-year-old driver slammed his Honda Civic into Feliks Dadiomov, of Brighton Beach, as he crossed Ocean Parkway at Ave. X in Sheepshead Bay around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.
