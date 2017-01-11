Man, 88, struck and killed crossing s...

Man, 88, struck and killed crossing street in Brooklyn

15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A motorist struck and killed an 88-year-old man as he crossed a street in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The 28-year-old driver slammed his Honda Civic into Feliks Dadiomov, of Brighton Beach, as he crossed Ocean Parkway at Ave. X in Sheepshead Bay around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

