Man, 67, killed after struck by SUV while crossing Queens street
The 67-year-old man was crossing 76th St. near 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights on Wednesday when he was struck by a Toyota Rav4. The 67-year-old was making his way across 76th St. near 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights about 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 45-year-old man.
Read more at New York Daily News.
