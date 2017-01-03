Longtime Women's Boutiques Goldy + Ma...

Longtime Women's Boutiques Goldy + Mac and Flirt Brooklyn Both Closing

Goldy + Mac closed its South Slope shop on Dec. 31, the store owners said in a Facebook post , and Flirt Brooklyn will end its brick and mortar operations at 586 Fifth Ave. by Jan. 31, co-owner Seryn Potter told DNAinfo New York. Goldy + Mac started more than 12 year ago, according to a sign in the store's window, and Flirt Brooklyn opened its first shop in 2000, Potter said.

