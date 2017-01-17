Long-Delayed Arthur Kill Staten Island Railway to Open Saturday
The Arthur Kill station, which has been planned since the 1990s, will open at 5 a.m. and replaces the current outdated Atlantic and Nassau stations on the line. "This new station has been a long time coming but it's well worth the wait," said MTA president Veronique Hakim in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pertaining to the issue of HEALTH CARE (Oct '12)
|2 min
|Tony
|33
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 min
|Bloody Bill Anderson
|1,397
|Poor poor Madonna
|40 min
|Samantha
|1
|1984 REASONS to WORSHIP the TRUMP !
|1 hr
|Edwin Roman
|4
|Actors, mayors rally at inauguration eve Trump ...
|1 hr
|Edwin Roman
|55
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul yanks
|334,930
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Midtown East 43rd (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|urd202
|80
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC