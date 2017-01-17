Long-Delayed Arthur Kill Staten Islan...

Long-Delayed Arthur Kill Staten Island Railway to Open Saturday

The Arthur Kill station, which has been planned since the 1990s, will open at 5 a.m. and replaces the current outdated Atlantic and Nassau stations on the line. "This new station has been a long time coming but it's well worth the wait," said MTA president Veronique Hakim in a statement.

