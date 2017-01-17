Lindsay Lohan 'educating herself' abo...

Lindsay Lohan 'educating herself' about Islam

Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Mean Girls' star sparked speculation she had become a Muslim after changing her profile on Instagram to read "Alaikum salam", an Arabic greeting which translates to "and unto you peace", and deleted all previous images she had uploaded to the photo sharing site. Now, it has been revealed that Lindsay - who was baptized as a Catholic as a child - is not following any specific religion but has made the decision to learn as much about different faiths from around the world as she can so she can be enriched by all the different teachings.

