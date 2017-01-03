Knife-wielding relative of NYPD cops ...

Knife-wielding relative of NYPD cops shot dead in NYC by police

10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Police on the scene in front of 967 East 99 St., where an unidentified male, wielding a knife, was shot by police. When cops fatally shot 63-year-old James Owens during a standoff inside the man's Brooklyn home, they killed a blood relative of one of their own, heartbroken family members said Wednesday.

