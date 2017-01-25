Johnny Hincapie will not face retrial for 1990 subway murder
Johnny Hincapie received the news Wednesday in a five-page written recommendation from the Manhattan district attorney's office. A man cleared in the savage 1990 subway stabbing of a Utah tourist after serving 25 years in prison will not face a retrial in the infamous murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In a hijab at the inauguration, Muslim woman sa...
|25 min
|Well Well
|7
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|della
|634
|David Letterman - Jay Leno Att. V2K Micro NY ...
|2 hr
|Newton
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|2 hr
|Where is my love ...
|1,547
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|12,994
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|15,829
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|jimi-yank
|42,323
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Carlos
|335,027
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC