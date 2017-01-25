Johnny Hincapie will not face retrial...

Johnny Hincapie will not face retrial for 1990 subway murder

Johnny Hincapie received the news Wednesday in a five-page written recommendation from the Manhattan district attorney's office. A man cleared in the savage 1990 subway stabbing of a Utah tourist after serving 25 years in prison will not face a retrial in the infamous murder.

