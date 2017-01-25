Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera Faces Charges In New York For...
Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates today announced that Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, known by various aliases including "El Chapo," will face charges filed in Brooklyn, New York, following his extradition to the United States from Mexico, alleging that he was operating a continuing criminal enterprise and other drug-related crimes through his leadership of the Mexican organized crime syndicate known as the Sinaloa Cartel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsLI.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|2 min
|Princess Hey
|15,827
|Great wall
|4 min
|Where is my love ...
|11
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|7 min
|Where is my love ...
|1,545
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Carlos
|42,321
|For sale
|1 hr
|the silent majority
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|ANTI-TRUMP RALLY BIGGER than WOODSTOCK !
|2 hr
|Old school
|20
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|335,026
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC