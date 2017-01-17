Joaquin a El Chapoa Guzman Arrives in...

Joaquin a El Chapoa Guzman Arrives in US, Due in Brooklyn Court Friday

13 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican drug lord who was recaptured last year after six months on the run, arrived in the U.S. Thursday night just hours after the Mexican attorney general's office confirmed he was being extradited to the United States, the Department of Justice announced. Guzman arrived around 9:30 p.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, N.Y., located about 50 miles east of Manhattan, where he was met by dozens of law enforcement personnel.

