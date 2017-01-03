Jewish Museum poster defaced in New York subway station
Swastikas were drawn on a poster in a Manhattan subway station advertising an exhibit at New York's Jewish Museum. The poster, hanging in the Dyckman Street station on the A train line, was found to be defaced with four swastikas, drawn in black marker, on Monday night and "Jewish Museum" crossed out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|4 min
|TMAN_Mets
|6,122
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|26 min
|Princess Hey
|17,047
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|26 min
|Princess Hey
|15,744
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|47 min
|The Bronx Cheer L...
|826
|Donald Trump's deportation plans LEAKED !!!
|52 min
|I CAN Fix STUPID
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|62,693
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|8,508
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC