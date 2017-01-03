Jewish Museum poster defaced in New Y...

Jewish Museum poster defaced in New York subway station

Swastikas were drawn on a poster in a Manhattan subway station advertising an exhibit at New York's Jewish Museum. The poster, hanging in the Dyckman Street station on the A train line, was found to be defaced with four swastikas, drawn in black marker, on Monday night and "Jewish Museum" crossed out.

