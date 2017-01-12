Israeli Settler Leaders Will Attend T...

Israeli Settler Leaders Will Attend Trump Inauguration

17 hrs ago

Israeli settlers and their American evangelical supporters are among the invitees to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20. Yehuda Glick, a Brooklyn-born rabbi and member of the Israeli parliament's ruling Likud party confirmed that he will be attending the inauguration with fellow Likud lawmaker Sharren Haskel. They will be joined by Atlanta-born Israeli rabbi Jeremy Gimpel, who spoke about his intention to attend on a radio show on the Land of Israel Network.

