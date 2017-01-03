Inspector Busted for Soliciting Bribe From Brooklyn Construction Site: City
A city air pollution inspector was busted for soliciting a bribe from a Brooklyn construction site after threatening to impose a stop work order, officials said Wednesday. Sean Richardson-Daniel, 53, was inspecting 222 Pulaski St. on Dec. 4, 2015 when he told an informant he believed was a property representative that he would issue the stop work order unless he received $15,000 in cash, even though there were no active Department of Environmental Protection complaints against the property, according to the Department of Investigation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madam President
|7 min
|doomednewt
|363
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|8 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,067
|Knicks talk back (Dec '06)
|12 min
|Ricky D
|6,605
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|35 min
|Princess Hey
|15,747
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|IB DaMann
|62,711
|Donald Trump's deportation plans LEAKED !!!
|1 hr
|Nonlib
|12
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Susanm
|313,134
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|11 hr
|Guinness Drinker
|847
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|15 hr
|Paul Yanks
|6,136
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC