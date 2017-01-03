Incurable Fungus Deadly to Oak Trees Found in Brooklyn Cemetery
An oak tree in Brooklyn's biggest cemetery is headed for an early grave, brought on by an incurable tree fungus detected in the borough for the first time, local and state authorities said. The disease has been detected in Green-Wood Cemetery following testing by the Department of Environmental Conservation of a sample taken over the summer, cemetery officials said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|12 min
|Jennifer
|606
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|17 min
|NEMO exRINO
|761
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Junket
|313,115
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,663
|" Ruse Up .. Ruse Up ... Ruse Unto Your Power ! "
|2 hr
|Parachute Candidate
|11
|Madam President
|2 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|345
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|2 hr
|The Bronx Cheer L...
|5
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC