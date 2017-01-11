How to Sell Your Gang Rape Baby* * for Parts to Play Frigid New York 2017
The play runs for five performances, Saturday 02/18 6:40 pm; Monday 02/20 7:10 pm; Saturday 02/25 8:20 pm; Monday 02/27 10:30 pm; Saturday 03/04 3:20 pm, in the FRIGID Festival, at The Kraine Theater at 85 East 4th Street. Tickets are $20 and will go on sale January 15 at www.horseTRADE.info .
