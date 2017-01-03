Homeless man wanted for NYC fatal shooting surrenders to police
A homeless man is accused of killing a man by firing his gun while it was stashed in his coat pocket during a fight in Staten Island on Dec. 26. A 30-year-old homeless man who cops say fatally shot another man through the pocket of his own coat on Staten Island surrendered to police Tuesday morning. Donald Bracey, 30, is accused of shooting Tanoon Quoquoi to death after the two quarreled outside a deli on Broad St. in Stapleton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|15 min
|Community Disorga...
|741
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|15 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,029
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|30 min
|Al Gorbal Warming
|62,656
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|35 min
|X Jet Fan from LI
|13,613
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|334,721
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|1 hr
|Donald Ducks Reality
|3
|RUSSIA to ALLY with LEBANON !
|1 hr
|Donald Ducks Reality
|55
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Jennifer
|602
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|9 hr
|Paul Yanks
|6,105
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC