Homeless man wanted for NYC fatal shooting surrenders to police

A homeless man is accused of killing a man by firing his gun while it was stashed in his coat pocket during a fight in Staten Island on Dec. 26. A 30-year-old homeless man who cops say fatally shot another man through the pocket of his own coat on Staten Island surrendered to police Tuesday morning. Donald Bracey, 30, is accused of shooting Tanoon Quoquoi to death after the two quarreled outside a deli on Broad St. in Stapleton.

