Here's why less New Yorkers got divorced last year :0
Filings in the five boroughs went from 27,756 in 2015 to 25,616 last year, as less financial stress generally kept more couples intact, experts said. Manhattan led the city with 11,274 divorces, followed by The Bronx , Queens , Brooklyn and Staten Island .
