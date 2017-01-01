Handcuffed teen goes on long joyride with stolen cop car :0

A handcuffed 18-year-old stole a cop car in Upper Manhattan early New Year's Day and took it on a nearly 12 mile joyride before being recaptured, police sources said. Dekota Locklear was first arrested about 2:10 a.m. following a DWI checkpoint on the Henry Hudson Parkway near West 158th Street, the sources said.

