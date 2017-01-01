Handcuffed teen goes on long joyride with stolen cop car :0
A handcuffed 18-year-old stole a cop car in Upper Manhattan early New Year's Day and took it on a nearly 12 mile joyride before being recaptured, police sources said. Dekota Locklear was first arrested about 2:10 a.m. following a DWI checkpoint on the Henry Hudson Parkway near West 158th Street, the sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giants talk back (Dec '06)
|2 min
|Paul Yanks
|6,067
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|6 min
|CRACKHEAD T-MAN METS
|13,590
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|8 min
|Paul Yanks
|42,198
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|48 min
|Squirtzzz2572
|313,073
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Hugo Hackenbush
|684
|Trump was right
|1 hr
|The Last Warrior ...
|2
|Witnesses sell four-story Dumbo building for $6...
|1 hr
|BetheljudgmentDan...
|3
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Hash browns
|594
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC